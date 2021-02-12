of riches

I have nothing

but the memory of love

gathered close as breath

near as touch

the soul remembers

lest I faint

was lost

tho I am not

faith has kept me

tethered to the trees

drifting

on an evening gale

life restored

as choice to be

held within a promise –

a seeker sure to see

the world is changing

as am I

as e’er were we

to start

racing toward forever

not a breath apart

as certain grace

a holy place

reserved

of none I own

a tender prayer

is whispered there

faraway

is here

and I can’t tell the difference

between love

and letting go

let the truth

in living

fold around

the memory of where

I’ll be

some wiser sun

will pull me from the branches

trailing winds

where once

I was set free

. . .