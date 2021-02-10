Tags
some nights
I ache the absence
of words between these walls
I walk a broken floor
til daylight comes
surrendered to the notion
love won’t be defined
by lives I lived
dreams –
where I have gone
not one will know
of places –
another time
you called me home
so far from this remembrance
and all I’ve ever known
is pressed between the fading light
and when I close my eyes
I find you but
can’t speak of you
sometimes
. . .
Wendell A. Brown said:
The blessing of your kind
spirit fills my heart with joy
the brightness of your
smile I daily seek to enjoy
As the moments where i
grow stronger I touch
the life in your words
Knowing nothing could
be better…
Then to feel the blessing
Which comes alive as the
Magic of you wonderful words
Dance together…in our lives.
Know your words are always
A beautiful and lovely blessing.
Wendell