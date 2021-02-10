Tags

some nights
I ache the absence
of words between these walls
I walk a broken floor
til daylight comes
surrendered to the notion
love won’t be defined
by lives I lived
dreams –
where I have gone

not one will know
of places –
another time
you called me home
so far from this remembrance
and all I’ve ever known
is pressed between the fading light
and when I close my eyes
I find you but
can’t speak of you
sometimes

. . .