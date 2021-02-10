some nights

I ache the absence

of words between these walls

I walk a broken floor

til daylight comes

surrendered to the notion

love won’t be defined

by lives I lived

dreams –

where I have gone

not one will know

of places –

another time

you called me home

so far from this remembrance

and all I’ve ever known

is pressed between the fading light

and when I close my eyes

I find you but

can’t speak of you

sometimes

. . .