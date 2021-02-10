from the silken green
of sleeping –
a night where stars are freed
swimming where your eyes
were met with mine
trading lace and story
for another
other time
witness to my pleading
come to me –
let my heart be broken
I won’t grieve
for lives between
tis only this –
reminding me of home
leave your box
of letters
just outside my door
teach me how to fly
let me fall
stay the night
stay til morning –
breathe my name aloud
as trade for one more kiss
a flannel dream
keep within your promise
heaven e’er you wake
beyond this night
of waiting –
come to me
. . .
my valiant soul said:
You are a terrific writer.