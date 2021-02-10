from the silken green

of sleeping –

a night where stars are freed

swimming where your eyes

were met with mine

trading lace and story

for another

other time

witness to my pleading

come to me –

let my heart be broken

I won’t grieve

for lives between

tis only this –

reminding me of home

leave your box

of letters

just outside my door

teach me how to fly

let me fall

stay the night

stay til morning –

breathe my name aloud

as trade for one more kiss

a flannel dream

keep within your promise

heaven e’er you wake

beyond this night

of waiting –

come to me

. . .