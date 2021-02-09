it’s my fated returning

of bark unto vine –

where cedars embrace the maple

lucious blackberry

and muscadine blue

are weaved together a rhyme

no sweeter could be

of places not far

miracles hid in plain view

sworn as allegiance

our woders to bring –

holy most holy

of all we are due

washed by the rivers

of stormclouds to spring –

rush me til breath falls away

stand with me moments

made dear by returning

cypress and hickory

sunlight and shade

lie with me now –

in words without meaning

or mention by name

til less they might be

taste of these tears

as seasons

pass over – one

love becoming

a forever I knew

. . .