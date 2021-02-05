come the morning

of redemption –

city lights

to fade your doubt

for every time

another came

and I was left without

breath no longer easy

was a plead for me

to stay

tho I couldn’t hear

I wouldn’t hear

words you’d never say

for every life

you promised

another perfect place –

an empty barn

a broken fence

memories retraced

to kiss this ground

and cleave my heart in two

been buried

more than once –

beside the river

next to you

shadows slide

on maple floors

while someone that I knew

remembers me

from other times –

a lover passing through

the worst is done

the right made wrong –

and who am I

for asking –

will the crops be gone

before the frost

is come

faraway

so faraway

and where we’ll be

worth telling –

city lights

are faded now

to places faraway

would stay the sun

and block the path

from taking more to pay

the bills tomorrow

bargained for –

with love so far

away

. . .