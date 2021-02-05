from these pieces

will they ever

understand the way we were

all this fighting over nothing

will they wonder –

what was for

of the buried

of the broken

will the weary

be misled

when moss is

grown around us –

will they deem our savior dead

will they shake their heads

in questioning

of when and why we came –

and gather near our remnants

to worry o’er each name

rewritten there

committed every discontent

to stone

for stories unremembered

but to these who weep alone

will our beauty

be forgotten

by a world who never knew

the ways we came

to understand

the mystery of truth

. . .