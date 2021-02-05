enough

to make me teary –

these solitary lines

where names fall sweet

before the hurting starts

enough

I’ve begged

forget me –

let the souvenirs

be burned

and yet I know

I can’t reclaim my heart

tis crushed

into the circles

where’re your fingers touch

and ground into the webs

around your eyes

inked into a memory

of ten thousand yesterdays

golden as our last

the first sunrise

smoke rings

mark an evening red

with the scent

of winter hay

I locked the gate

but pray you took your key

folded with a promise

and tucked inside your shirt

familiar as the path

come back to me

. . .