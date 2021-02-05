Tags
enough
to make me teary –
these solitary lines
where names fall sweet
before the hurting starts
enough
I’ve begged
forget me –
let the souvenirs
be burned
and yet I know
I can’t reclaim my heart
tis crushed
into the circles
where’re your fingers touch
and ground into the webs
around your eyes
inked into a memory
of ten thousand yesterdays
golden as our last
the first sunrise
smoke rings
mark an evening red
with the scent
of winter hay
I locked the gate
but pray you took your key
folded with a promise
and tucked inside your shirt
familiar as the path
come back to me
. . .