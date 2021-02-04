Tags
dreams, life, love, solace, soul voice, spirit, time, trust, truth, understanding
beyond this restlessness
I feel –
there lies with you
a solace
of solitude perceived
but few can say
how many times
your name was called
but not a sound was heard
as whispers of a songbird
never sang
if ever you should wonder
where on earth
I’ve come to be –
when given wings
which way the winds to blow
where were you
when I was lost –
to lay my body down
and begged your spirit
come –
as one to know
where to light
another night –
scattered thoughts to fade
flush the edges
first for one more time
as made for us
a place apart –
shall call this dreamer home
across a page
and given none to
rhyme
the same as then
you are at last –
my seasons soft returning
red and yellow leaves
as love to will
quiet as a Sunday morn
warm as July nights
if ever life is come
my breath to still
. . .
