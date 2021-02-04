beyond this restlessness

I feel –

there lies with you

a solace

of solitude perceived

but few can say

how many times

your name was called

but not a sound was heard

as whispers of a songbird

never sang

if ever you should wonder

where on earth

I’ve come to be –

when given wings

which way the winds to blow

where were you

when I was lost –

to lay my body down

and begged your spirit

come –

as one to know

where to light

another night –

scattered thoughts to fade

flush the edges

first for one more time

as made for us

a place apart –

shall call this dreamer home

across a page

and given none to

rhyme

the same as then

you are at last –

my seasons soft returning

red and yellow leaves

as love to will

quiet as a Sunday morn

warm as July nights

if ever life is come

my breath to still

. . .