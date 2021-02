for in the threads

where life is knotted

colors blend to form a new

shade of red

the sunrise sweeter –

as the sea –

a kinder blue

traces

loving graces

pull apart

each fragile weave

spun to webs

of rich communion

the heart expands

as we receive

without permission

one together –

moments broken

til we become

someone’s breath

someone’s only –

someone’s light

outshines

the sun

. . .