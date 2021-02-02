Tags
bliss, connection, dreams, faith, fearless, forgiveness, grace, life, love, poetry, reason, relationship, spirit, truth, understanding, wisdom
in darkest days
we seek the light
which shines eternally
our prayers for grace are answered then
as those I lift for thee
as ageless as the pen to trust
the truth grows ever clearer
returning love to all who love –
and seek to draw it nearer
pages tempted from the past
become my destiny –
each step one closer to the light
where others wait for me
should e’er my name your heart recall
in blood or ink confess –
then I shall love you still the more
and never love you less
. . .
my valiant soul said:
Poignant.