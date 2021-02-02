in darkest days

we seek the light

which shines eternally

our prayers for grace are answered then

as those I lift for thee

as ageless as the pen to trust

the truth grows ever clearer

returning love to all who love –

and seek to draw it nearer

pages tempted from the past

become my destiny –

each step one closer to the light

where others wait for me

should e’er my name your heart recall

in blood or ink confess –

then I shall love you still the more

and never love you less

. . .