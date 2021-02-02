Tags

in darkest days
we seek the light
which shines eternally
our prayers for grace are answered then
as those I lift for thee

as ageless as the pen to trust
the truth grows ever clearer
returning love to all who love –
and seek to draw it nearer

pages tempted from the past
become my destiny –
each step one closer to the light
where others wait for me

should e’er my name your heart recall
in blood or ink confess –
then I shall love you still the more
and never love you less

. . .