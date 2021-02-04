when from our dreams

wisdom comes

life to empty shelves

a blessing to the seeker

with want

for something else

leather cords

and parchment sleeves

are poor disguise for truth

when given place –

a willing page or two

purpose bound to story

has suffered long the pen

as lifetimes passed

with will to wake

again

who for this

was meaning sought

line by precious line

what sweet desire

awaited us

this time

. . .