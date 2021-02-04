Tags

when from our dreams
wisdom comes
life to empty shelves
a blessing to the seeker
with want
for something else

leather cords
and parchment sleeves
are poor disguise for truth
when given place –
a willing page or two

purpose bound to story
has suffered long the pen
as lifetimes passed
with will to wake
again

who for this
was meaning sought
line by precious line
what sweet desire
awaited us
this time

. . .