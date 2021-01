I’ve lost track

and recollection

of where I left my keys –

and just last night

I realized I’d forgotten

how to dream

so much

we’ve forsaken

is remembered not the same

the winds are turning

but they still know

my name

I listen for the nightbirds –

so much sweeter than the news

reminding me of other times

and how it hurts to lose

everything I surely needed

like those keys

like my heart

like places we’ve forgotten

how to start

. . .