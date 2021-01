a simple life

is all I ask –

a leaning barn

on a strip of land

was once my fathers will

for mine

riches for the keeping

could never want

for more than this

save for one

your morning kiss

save for one

as hope allows –

to be the one

you dream about

a broken fence

a weathered porch

life beyond

the reach of wars

beyond the lights

that grieve our stars

and curse the moon

for rising

. . .