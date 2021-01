when the dust

is all but settled –

and ashes have turned blue

where’re the rivers rise

I’ll come for you

before the stars are taken

before the dawn is crest

when mountains turn their faces

on the sea

one word

my heart will carry

one flame into the dark

where souls await

a coming back for more

I shall tarry

with that sweetness

with not a want for breath

e’er another life

erase your

memory

. . .