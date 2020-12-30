I’ve been waiting

out the winter –

for another sweet hello

as headlights press

the darkness like a ghost

there’s a map

inside my dresser –

silver lines against the blue

doesn’t matter

where we start

if I’m with you

my faith

is resurrected –

at the whisper of your name

a sigh of signs

and still my heart obeys

I can’t recall

the reasons

or how many roads

between

all I know is

all I need

to breathe again

the locks were never changed

to fit another

no plans for getting on

for getting by

don’t let the time it takes

be all that matters –

the sun still waits

all morning

for the night

. . .