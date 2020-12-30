Tags
dreams, easy, home, journey, life, locks, love, morning, seasons, story, time, trust, waiting since you left, welcome in
I’ve been waiting
out the winter –
for another sweet hello
as headlights press
the darkness like a ghost
there’s a map
inside my dresser –
silver lines against the blue
doesn’t matter
where we start
if I’m with you
my faith
is resurrected –
at the whisper of your name
a sigh of signs
and still my heart obeys
I can’t recall
the reasons
or how many roads
between
all I know is
all I need
to breathe again
the locks were never changed
to fit another
no plans for getting on
for getting by
don’t let the time it takes
be all that matters –
the sun still waits
all morning
for the night
. . .
isai27 said:
Doesn’t matter… If I am with you… Lovely.
wnrust said:
A beautiful heart and mind.
L, B
>
thereluctantpoet said:
