I’ve been waiting
out the winter –
for another sweet hello
as headlights press
the darkness like a ghost
there’s a map
inside my dresser –
silver lines against the blue
doesn’t matter
where we start
if I’m with you

my faith
is resurrected –
at the whisper of your name
a sigh of signs
and still my heart obeys
I can’t recall
the reasons
or how many roads
between
all I know is
all I need
to breathe again

the locks were never changed
to fit another
no plans for getting on
for getting by
don’t let the time it takes
be all that matters –

the sun still waits
all morning
for the night

. . .