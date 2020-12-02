tho I can’t swear

to each remembrance –

to what is truth

and what is mine

longing whispered into shadow –

became a prayer

of love resigned

I can’t say

of wonder started –

how much more the heart

can feel

of destinies

recorded –

burden wished

from moments here

I’ve no proof

beyond this silence –

which flutters soft within my ear

what remains

of truths unspoken –

promise

I alone

can hear

. . .