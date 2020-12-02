Tags
becoming, blessing, echoes beneath my skin, grace, knowing, life, love, memory, mystery, silence, time, translation, truth, understanding
tho I can’t swear
to each remembrance –
to what is truth
and what is mine
longing whispered into shadow –
became a prayer
of love resigned
I can’t say
of wonder started –
how much more the heart
can feel
of destinies
recorded –
burden wished
from moments here
I’ve no proof
beyond this silence –
which flutters soft within my ear
what remains
of truths unspoken –
promise
I alone
can hear
. . .
Vall.Grey poetry said:
Beautifully written. It has a smooth melody and a captivating expression. Great work ❤
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.