Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

tho I can’t swear
to each remembrance –
to what is truth
and what is mine
longing whispered into shadow –
became a prayer
of love resigned

I can’t say
of wonder started –
how much more the heart
can feel
of destinies
recorded –
burden wished
from moments here

I’ve no proof
beyond this silence –
which flutters soft within my ear
what remains
of truths unspoken –
promise
I alone
can hear

. . .