we fell together

one night in march

when winds still warned

of an aching heart

you went home

and I pretending

of another day

we’d fall again

last night I slept

in a field of sand –

eighteen miles

of forgotten land

married you somewhere

in between

our first goodbye

and a place of dreams

you made plans

of a life beyond

the getting over –

the getting on

I sewed stars

from last night’s sleep

never worried long

for one to keep

faceless names

and ageless babies –

years between

the time we made

beneath the dark

of winter sky

another day

one more goodbye

one more hello

and a field remembers

seeds put down

one late September

for every dawn

there’s another sun

never meant to cheat

the road we’re on

faceless names

and ageless babies –

years between

the time we made

you make breakfast

and I’ll sleep in –

wrapped in stories

we fall again

. . .