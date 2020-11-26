we fell together
one night in march
when winds still warned
of an aching heart
you went home
and I pretending
of another day
we’d fall again
last night I slept
in a field of sand –
eighteen miles
of forgotten land
married you somewhere
in between
our first goodbye
and a place of dreams
you made plans
of a life beyond
the getting over –
the getting on
I sewed stars
from last night’s sleep
never worried long
for one to keep
faceless names
and ageless babies –
years between
the time we made
beneath the dark
of winter sky
another day
one more goodbye
one more hello
and a field remembers
seeds put down
one late September
for every dawn
there’s another sun
never meant to cheat
the road we’re on
faceless names
and ageless babies –
years between
the time we made
you make breakfast
and I’ll sleep in –
wrapped in stories
we fall again
. . .
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.
thereluctantpoet said:
Loved this!! Especially your lines:
you made plans
of a life beyond
the getting over –
the getting on
Bellissimo!!!
xoxo 😘💕🌹😁