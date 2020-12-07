was Monday
unimagined –
to Saturdays before
stars aligned
to make for us a way
was never meant for keeping
a photograph to fade
a dream I had
relearning –
the curs’ed hands of fate
you smiled
and I remember
how everything was right
clocks were stopped
babies cried –
the universe went still
as words were tumbled
shaken by a kiss familiar so
would take of me
my memory –
far more than days
could fill
was Friday
and the stores were closed
leaves were falling down –
winter blew feathers
from the nest
as lives forgiven –
hope remained
this promise to redeem
were moments
come of Mondays –
different from the rest
. . .