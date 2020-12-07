was Monday

unimagined –

to Saturdays before

stars aligned

to make for us a way

was never meant for keeping

a photograph to fade

a dream I had

relearning –

the curs’ed hands of fate

you smiled

and I remember

how everything was right

clocks were stopped

babies cried –

the universe went still

as words were tumbled

shaken by a kiss familiar so

would take of me

my memory –

far more than days

could fill

was Friday

and the stores were closed

leaves were falling down –

winter blew feathers

from the nest

as lives forgiven –

hope remained

this promise to redeem

were moments

come of Mondays –

different from the rest

. . .