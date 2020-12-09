along the way

Christmas twinkles

in strings of red and green

starlight scattered

softly o’er the snow

and in the face

where once the moon

remembered why we came

angels tip their

golden wings

below

silence spills

o holy night

and I am lost for words

to ease the ache

I find in everything

days my heart has worried

are taken back again

by One who waits

the evening bell

to ring

. . .