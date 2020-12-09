Tags
along the way
Christmas twinkles
in strings of red and green
starlight scattered
softly o’er the snow
and in the face
where once the moon
remembered why we came
angels tip their
golden wings
below
silence spills
o holy night
and I am lost for words
to ease the ache
I find in everything
days my heart has worried
are taken back again
by One who waits
the evening bell
to ring
. . .
mary said:
as always… thoughts that touch one’s heart and feel deep within one’s soul
Take Care…You Matter…
Blessings
mary
PapaBear said:
“The evening bell to ring”……what a beautiful thought………. xo
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.