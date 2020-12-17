til I am faded

into pitch –

the memory of touch

almost erased

with no one to remember

why it was

or what it meant

how deep the soul’s

surrender

to something deeper still

written to the places

love has been

I’ve made my peace

had my say

with verses

o’er the years –

tempted fate more times

than were confessed

borrowed

from the ledger

of tomorrows left to spare

gave my love at times

for something less

a name

almost forsaken

awakes from tired dreams

to warm against

the heart –

with all that matters

a silent recollection

of days

beyond our count

and nights

we waited long

the morning after

. . .