when I’ve taken the last
of faith that was given
and turned my back
to the wall –
to wonder how long
this grace
might deliver
when broken each vow
my heart can recall

when I’ve lost
what had saved me –
words where pages lie still
a map once was traced
to the sands of my soul
lest I wander
without want
to be filled

dare me remember
the ways I was carried
and nights I sought peace
in the dark
move me to center
align me with light –
so that grace
seeks to find me
no matter how far

. . .