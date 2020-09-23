when I’ve taken the last

of faith that was given

and turned my back

to the wall –

to wonder how long

this grace

might deliver

when broken each vow

my heart can recall

when I’ve lost

what had saved me –

words where pages lie still

a map once was traced

to the sands of my soul

lest I wander

without want

to be filled

dare me remember

the ways I was carried

and nights I sought peace

in the dark

move me to center

align me with light –

so that grace

seeks to find me

no matter how far

. . .