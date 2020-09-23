Tags
when I’ve taken the last
of faith that was given
and turned my back
to the wall –
to wonder how long
this grace
might deliver
when broken each vow
my heart can recall
when I’ve lost
what had saved me –
words where pages lie still
a map once was traced
to the sands of my soul
lest I wander
without want
to be filled
dare me remember
the ways I was carried
and nights I sought peace
in the dark
move me to center
align me with light –
so that grace
seeks to find me
no matter how far
. . .