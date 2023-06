thought i once

the path was gone

every fence torn down

could barely see

the meadow

for the trees

nights i took for granted

stars that used

to shine

shooting re-reminders

of a wish

i made

one time

another life

we fit together

gave of breath to know

the ways that we would come

with moments yet

to hold

years to grant

gathered as a promise

once we made

would find us here

remembering

the wish we left

to fate

. . .