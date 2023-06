threads

have come unraveled

stitches wearing thin

i can almost

see the color

of my light

tempted i for taking

another chance

to understand

love i knew

would keep me

through the night

wrapped in

hallelujahs –

the hero

of your dreams

let morning come

to steal me –

i won’t care

as long as this

reminder

wears the face

i love

when threads are lost

and every sheet

is bare

. . .