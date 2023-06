forgive the past

to rattle

pages loosed by time

words i dare not worry

lest i grieve

the path i took

to find you –

love we came to be

one night i saw

you there

beyond the trees

when morning

you awakened

to understand my ways

how many tears

this longing to appease –

for this

the hand

that holds my heart

the lips that warm

my name

a summer dream

surrendered you

to me

. . .