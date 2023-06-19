were yesterday
a promise
for another we might find
a path between
the cedars
arms outstretched
walking blind
for a moment
for a lifetime
let me dare
to close my eyes
let me feel the dirt
beneath my feet
your drum
within each sigh
wordless words
as souvenirs
of a story not yet made
dreams beyond
the memory of sleep
tarry here
as i would still
for one more day with you
one more place
and i with rooms
to keep
your heart as i remember
your breath –
the same as mine
words beyond the reach
of words
destiny
divine
. . .