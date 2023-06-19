were yesterday

a promise

for another we might find

a path between

the cedars

arms outstretched

walking blind

for a moment

for a lifetime

let me dare

to close my eyes

let me feel the dirt

beneath my feet

your drum

within each sigh

wordless words

as souvenirs

of a story not yet made

dreams beyond

the memory of sleep

tarry here

as i would still

for one more day with you

one more place

and i with rooms

to keep

your heart as i remember

your breath –

the same as mine

words beyond the reach

of words

destiny

divine

. . .