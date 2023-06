had i nothing here

save one more day –

a lullaby to squander

a patch

where once i lay

beneath the watch of orion

whispering my everything

holding nothing back

an ache or two

as trade for you

remember

the cost of love

is not so much

the cost to grieve

a treasure

where remains of us

a telling

i let the grass grow deep

a patch where heaven

intercedes –

took my breath with wonder

willing me to

scorn the gaze

of stars

. . .