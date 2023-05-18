sacred divine
moments made over
left with a note
by the gate
tell me again
how long you are leaving
how near
to returning
this missing of late
like promise
made real
as everything
somewhere
out past the creek
rolling in green
remember me now
a vow of surrender
aligned me with stars
with wishes unseen
caught in my hair
do you remember
me now
some sacred divine
with permission
to stay
a lifetime to prove
as a matter of fate
write me a letter
tell me a story
how long are you leaving
how much more
shall i wait
. . .
sircharlesthepoet said:
This is truly beautiful! I love how things came back to the beginning at the end!