sacred divine

moments made over

left with a note

by the gate

tell me again

how long you are leaving

how near

to returning

this missing of late

like promise

made real

as everything

somewhere

out past the creek

rolling in green

remember me now

a vow of surrender

aligned me with stars

with wishes unseen

caught in my hair

do you remember

me now

some sacred divine

with permission

to stay

a lifetime to prove

as a matter of fate

write me a letter

tell me a story

how long are you leaving

how much more

shall i wait

. . .