would that i grieve

the weight of your voice

the warmth of the sun

in your smile

a breeze of breath

recalled to a sigh

moments

where promise we left

wherever tomorrow

remembers me yours

as rain from the roof

falling down

as sunlight spilt

even now by the barn

and carved

through the pines

a careless goodbye

was never intended

the way

turning home

forgotten how sweet

to arrive

. . .