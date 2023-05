whatever words

you hold of mine

suffering to bear

confessions of a saint

– deepest praise

recompense

for shadows –

dancing on the wall

whispers of surrender

falling now

verse to bind

rhyme to waste –

the place

where love begins

witness to a sigh –

breath becoming

skin

whatever words

you keep of mine –

whatever fate is come

stretched to span

eternity –

saved for us

the one

. . .