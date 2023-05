as the last

constellation

brushed into light

planets not yet given

to name

as weeds tangled over

the barbs of our past

I want you

to love me

that way

as a three quarter moon

oceans obey

souls coming back

for a kiss

as the memory of sparrows

sailing to home –

I need you

to love me

like this

like a wild

tameless river

split through the pines –

canyons carved

to the sea

pebbles and seashells

left to our wake

with reckless abandon –

love me

. . .