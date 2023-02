in the breath

where memory hides

you are there

on sundays

when the paper comes

as i lean into the light

where first you arrived

warmth on my face –

my need

to embrace

whatever is come

whatever is made

of us

when the reasons

all fall away

my smile can no longer

suffer the ache

to know where you stood

at the edge

of one day

at the fringe

where darkness

covered in light –

awaited my breath

to return

. . .