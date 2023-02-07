Tags
arrival, eternity, life, love, moments, patience, remembered home, sacred divine, time
i shall wait
past the leaving –
far beyond the night
when dust
finds the moon
i shiver
sometimes
to remember the way
you surrendered
my name
in the dark
before dawn stirred to life
seventeen
i was then
when i loved
you the first
i shall wait
past the waking –
for years yet to be
til eternity comes
as a voice
on the breeze
to remember me home
to arms
opened wide
i shall wait
for a lifetime –
this moment
to find
. . .