i shall wait

past the leaving –

far beyond the night

when dust

finds the moon

i shiver

sometimes

to remember the way

you surrendered

my name

in the dark

before dawn stirred to life

seventeen

i was then

when i loved

you the first

i shall wait

past the waking –

for years yet to be

til eternity comes

as a voice

on the breeze

to remember me home

to arms

opened wide

i shall wait

for a lifetime –

this moment

to find

. . .