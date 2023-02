how much of me

still wonders

at this place

we’ve come to be

how many years –

miles

we put behind

how much will i remember

when my days

are all but done

will i recall the light

found burning

in your eyes

remember me

this destiny

when all the rest are gone

fields of ash

winter wheat mistaken

let for this

another grieve

how i loved you so

saved my heart

from wondering

for long

. . .