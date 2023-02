had i waited

this

a moment more

than twilight turning red

had i listened

as night birds

drew their sighs

had i known

that heaven makes a place

near enough to breathe

to understand

the depths

where love can be

had i traded

every sorrow

when my grief was newly formed

had i bled of tears

a canyon of restraint

had i known before

you would come

to save of me the best

so far from

this beginning

would i wait

. . .