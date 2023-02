had i time

enough

to make the best –

years beyond these rings

a moment undecided

by the way

the nightbird sings

a road too long

to get me home –

a broken stand

of pines

had i days

to resurrect –

one more morning

to ascribe

breath where mine

was stolen

i remember

had i grace

to give in trade –

an evermore

to save

would my pleasure come

in counting

every kiss where

we align

would i wait

another day

to make you

mine

. . .