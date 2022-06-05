Tags
confessional, denial, drifting, forgiveness, grace, heart and soul, here I begin, home, life, love, memory, seasons, starting now, time
sometimes
it seems that easy
the want to push away
thoughts of you
reminders
not mistaken
how afternoons could wane
a golden blissful heat
beyond the fence
anchored to my dreams
when I’ve forgotten
everything
I thought I knew to know
how deep
these recollections
bury me
how many dawns denied
that i would leave
the heart i love
married to a truth
i never thought
too much
would show
sometimes
it seems so easy
to forget the ways
i’ve come
beyond the fence
where once i fell
too far
to get me home
. . .