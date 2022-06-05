sometimes

it seems that easy

the want to push away

thoughts of you

reminders

not mistaken

how afternoons could wane

a golden blissful heat

beyond the fence

anchored to my dreams

when I’ve forgotten

everything

I thought I knew to know

how deep

these recollections

bury me

how many dawns denied

that i would leave

the heart i love

married to a truth

i never thought

too much

would show

sometimes

it seems so easy

to forget the ways

i’ve come

beyond the fence

where once i fell

too far

to get me home

. . .