when i have gone

and save for one remembered

a failing light

one fragile night

alignment just like this

fates resigned

roads erased

and not a map was made

would bring me back

the way

that you remember

me

this way

when evening slips

to twilight

there your laughter sleeps

cupped within the timbers

ancient evergreens

i will wait

the nightbird’s singing

until the morning dawns

when dew has fallen

quiet

to the place

where i have gone

. . .