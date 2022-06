were not for this

divine resolve –

will that wanted more than I

could ever fill

while standing –

or raised on toes

the shade of mine

to offer up

my only kiss

to lips that seemed

a kinder fate

another time

a single need

for one more

tenderness to taste

eternity

may stretch beyond

a field of golden

here my soul –

were not for this

my smile was saved

some other breath

for mine

to hold

. . .