coincidence

has taught me well

the tenderness

of falling

sapphire blue horizons

pastures green

language

of another birth

a mother such as mine

carried me

buried me –

stayed the years

between

a sweet terrain

my body still

creates her destiny

abandoned maps

and loves

they couldn’t stay

a faithful moon

grieves alone –

the girl I used to be

forgotten roads

my soul has

worn away

. . .