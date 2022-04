we made

of love

this holy church –

wherein we breathe

with trust divine

as one beneath

the rafters –

my soul

with yours entwined

graces come

one Sunday eve –

to fill the hours

where we begin

a steeple raised

o sacred light –

our passions to defend

of ancients left

to guard the night

who shall reap

the best of us –

were heaven

but a moment here –

and all we know

of love

. . .