have your hands

remembered mine –

late nights

in the kitchen

or praying to our shadows

tangled on the bed

do your lips

recall a promise

the taste of heaven here

sweet the hallelujah

come to me

does your heart

revert

to beating

as another knew you well

a touch denied

when I was come

a fortune

yet untold

forever still

the place we love

remains beneath

the cedars

softened by the memory

– as once

we are

again

. . .