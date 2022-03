how much of you

a part of me –

sands atop

the floor

as blossoms

where the trees have

burned away

how much of verse

is nothing more

than once

you were

and I

was counted back

in syllables

emptied to a page

folded to

a memory

the lineage of truth

someone said

tho I’ll be damned

if I remember why

the road

was less

the day you left

the sun no longer shines

to fill between

the whispers

rusted oak and flesh

how much I have

surrendered

was your breath

becoming mine

. . .