when the wolf

is come

for answers

growling at my door

returned to find

his favored bowl is clean

i shall whisper

to his madness

make sense of every need

i shall sing

into the sorrow

of his want

when come for me

i remember well

the way it felt

returning back to home

to find the weeds

grown up

the cupboards bare

i remember tears

can taste them now

how sweet their recompense

for losses

far too many

to repair

. . .