for moments

unaccounted –

a lifeline strung along

love awaited

past pretension

not to worry

at your wrongs –

your ways

a plea becoming

words I wait

the night to hear

touch I crave

this one and

only –

you were come

and love was here

in the cool

beneath my pillow

shadows

folded into dawn

moments

time became

illusion

when your touch

became

my song

. . .