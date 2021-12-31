Tags

roses are sweet
though I can never tell
the point where
essence is lost
table top manners
and looking glass gold
frail as these fingers
to hold

repent me
no longer –
were nothing but skin
succumb to your waiting
again

mystic translation
of who I became –
bartering breath
for sorrow
fate of the faithless
to bow

long stilled
the passion
of summers made sweet –
whispers forgotten
another someday –
muttering madness
secrets to lies

will takes the hunger
away

. . .