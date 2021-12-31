roses are sweet

though I can never tell

the point where

essence is lost

table top manners

and looking glass gold

frail as these fingers

to hold

repent me

no longer –

were nothing but skin

succumb to your waiting

again

mystic translation

of who I became –

bartering breath

for sorrow

fate of the faithless

to bow

long stilled

the passion

of summers made sweet –

whispers forgotten

another someday –

muttering madness

secrets to lies

will takes the hunger

away

. . .