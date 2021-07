age is suited

perfectly

to take the last of me –

a willing breath

wreaks of summertime

memories of all

everything

I came to find

pieces stitched together

let undone

who will notice

who will claim

mercies more than doubt

of days before

the end was known –

places dreamed about

who shall mourn

as nights grow long –

the pastures dressed

in snow

who will speak my name

aloud –

when the ground is

hard and cold

. . .