careful

lest the dawn arrive –

shall we linger

with our dreams

decided not the weight

for days ahead

let us languish

still unknowing

as one with all

we keep –

safe within the breath

of words unsaid

undeclared

the portion

if you must go

then go beside –

leave the heart where I

am moored

the sanctity of home

a velvet understanding

forgiven to the light

pressed against

the certainty

of morn

. . .