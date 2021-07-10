before the bloom

became of dreams –

meadows without end

fraught with yellows

denim blue

and bark

before the sun

recalled in death

the sanctity of time –

was tempt to spin

hastened by the dark

who am I

can you forgive

what of me was less

a cotton robe

dirty soles

ruby reds to kiss

before the bloom

was sacrificed

perfume filled the air

pastures bathed in splendor –

with nothing to

compare

. . .