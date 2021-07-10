before the bloom
became of dreams –
meadows without end
fraught with yellows
denim blue
and bark
before the sun
recalled in death
the sanctity of time –
was tempt to spin
hastened by the dark
who am I
can you forgive
what of me was less
a cotton robe
dirty soles
ruby reds to kiss
before the bloom
was sacrificed
perfume filled the air
pastures bathed in splendor –
with nothing to
compare
. . .
