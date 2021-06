were that I

a solemn prayer

a bumble bee or wasp

the smile to break apart

against your sigh

ancient recognition

warmth exceeding warmth

a feeble cry

braced against the night

were that I

the best of times

the truth in all you know

a tattoo of my need

to match your own

every kiss

the taste of me

muscadine and flame

rivers

cold and reckless

remember me

the same

. . .