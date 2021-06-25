Tags
belonging, dreaming awake, love the only truth, magic, mystery, seeing in the dark, spirit, time, wisdom, witness, wonder
I went looking
for the verses
before they searched
for me –
miles beneath
a canopy of stars
pushed along
when everything was
telling me to go
sometimes the morning came
and I was gone
I’ve watched
the way unravel
and stitched it back
in place
told myself some lies
to get me on
etched a map of evermore
and covered it
with skin
sold myself
sold the world
for one more time
begin
I’m not so young
as I was then
save for memories
traded on a future –
none could own
none could see
as poems prayed –
eyes were closed
to everything but us
I felt my heart the most
within your love
. . .