I went looking

for the verses

before they searched

for me –

miles beneath

a canopy of stars

pushed along

when everything was

telling me to go

sometimes the morning came

and I was gone

I’ve watched

the way unravel

and stitched it back

in place

told myself some lies

to get me on

etched a map of evermore

and covered it

with skin

sold myself

sold the world

for one more time

begin

I’m not so young

as I was then

save for memories

traded on a future –

none could own

none could see

as poems prayed –

eyes were closed

to everything but us

I felt my heart the most

within your love

. . .